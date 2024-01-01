Sci-Tech | Mar 09

Drone Footage Reveals Interior of Fukushima Daiichi Reactor

FUKUSHIMA, Mar 09 (News On Japan) - For the first time, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has captured footage inside the containment vessel of Reactor 1 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Thirteen years have passed since the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2013. The interior conditions are now quite clearly visible.

Though appearing corroded, the ladder maintains its shape, and the staircase leading from the first to the second floor shows no significant damage.

As the drone advances, it enters a more open space where columns are completely rusted, and the floor is littered with debris.

Various items remain untouched inside. A light cover that seems to have fallen, and a remote-controlled robot used for an investigation in 2015, now discolored, has been stranded in this spot for nine years.

However, as the drone gets closer to the inner parts, the footage is increasingly marred by noise due to radiation effects.

The investigation was halted due to a malfunction in the equipment. It was not possible to approach the bottom section, where fuel debris is believed to be located.

Source: FNN

