New Shinkansen Cargo Service Transports Ise's Akafuku Mochi

TOKYO, Mar 09 (News On Japan) - Ise's renowned "Akafuku Mochi" sweets were transported from Nagoya to Niigata via the Tokaido Shinkansen, marking the start of a trial cargo service utilizing the train's unused space. This development enables goods transportation across Japan, from Hokkaido to Kyushu, using the Shinkansen.

The Akafuku Mochi, a specialty of Ise, was loaded onto the Shinkansen at JR Nagoya Station. The trial service, named "Mach Bin," is an initiative by JR Central to repurpose spaces no longer used for onboard sales for cargo transportation.

After being transported on the Tokaido Shinkansen, the Akafuku Mochi was transferred at JR Tokyo Station and continued its journey to Niigata Station, where it was sold.

The mochi's shape symbolizes the Isuzu River which flows through the Ise Grand Shrine.

This marked the first time that Akafuku Mochi was sold at a station other than Tokyo Station within JR East's jurisdiction. JR Central aims to launch the service in April, which would enable cargo transportation via Shinkansen from Hokkaido to Kyushu. The service, however, is limited in capacity and is primarily intended for transporting items like pharmaceuticals.

