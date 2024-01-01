Princess Aiko to Graduation from Gakushuin University

TOKYO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, has been officially confirmed to graduate from Gakushuin University.

Princess Aiko is currently a senior at the Faculty of Letters, Department of Japanese Language and Literature at Gakushuin University. In December last year, she submitted her graduation thesis on the theme of "Medieval Japanese Poetry."

According to sources, Princess Aiko has fulfilled the necessary credits for graduation. This morning, the university announced this year's graduates, including Princess Aiko.

The graduation ceremony at Gakushuin University is scheduled to take place on March 20.

Meanwhile, today, Princess Aiko, along with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, observed a moment of silence at the Imperial Palace in commemoration of the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake.

The Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita also observed a moment of silence at their residence, the Sento Imperial Palace, in accordance with the time the earthquake occurred.

Source: TBS