Crypto / AI / Web 3.0 | Mar 12

AI Brings Efficiency to Vending Machine Operations

TOKYO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - AI is optimizing delivery routes for restocking vending machines, achieving both a reduction in working hours and an increase in sales.

The service uses AI specialized in vending machine operations developed by telecommunications giant Softbank.

Based on data such as installation locations, inventory status, and sales, it calculates efficient delivery routes.

Previously, there was variation in the order of restocking and the products carried, depending on the person making the deliveries. This inconsistency is now eliminated.

By optimizing routes, it is expected to reduce working hours by 10%.

Ensuring that products are replenished adequately has led to an approximate 5% increase in sales during a pilot experiment conducted with Kirin Beverage.

Starting in October, the system is scheduled to be implemented in approximately 80,000 machines nationwide.

Source: ANN

MORE Web3 NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Tomoko Akane Becomes First Japanese President of International Criminal Court

For the first time, a Japanese national, Judge Tomoko Akane, has been elected as the President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which adjudicates war crimes and other serious offenses.

Kishida Calls for Immediate Removal of Seafood Ban

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has emphasized the need for the immediate lifting of import bans on Japanese seafood by China and Russia, following the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Gold Rush: Record High Prices Drive Sellers to Pawnshops

With gold prices hitting another record high on Monday, people are flocking to pawnshops across Tokyo.

Tokyo Launches QR Code Payment Rebate Scheme

Tokyo has launched a point rebate program utilizing QR code payments starting from March 11th.

Kesennuma Holds Ceremony on Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. In Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, where a tsunami over 20 meters high struck, a moment of silence was observed on Sunday for the victims.

FOLLOW US
         