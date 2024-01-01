AI Brings Efficiency to Vending Machine Operations

TOKYO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - AI is optimizing delivery routes for restocking vending machines, achieving both a reduction in working hours and an increase in sales.

The service uses AI specialized in vending machine operations developed by telecommunications giant Softbank.

Based on data such as installation locations, inventory status, and sales, it calculates efficient delivery routes.

Previously, there was variation in the order of restocking and the products carried, depending on the person making the deliveries. This inconsistency is now eliminated.

By optimizing routes, it is expected to reduce working hours by 10%.

Ensuring that products are replenished adequately has led to an approximate 5% increase in sales during a pilot experiment conducted with Kirin Beverage.

Starting in October, the system is scheduled to be implemented in approximately 80,000 machines nationwide.

Source: ANN