News On Japan
Web3

SoftBank's AI Strategy: CEO Son's Vision Amid Japan's Low AI Usage

TOKYO, May 17 (News On Japan) - In the era of AI, SoftBank aims to be a leading company in various aspects. Yoshimitsu Goto, CFO of SoftBank Group, expressed their intention to further strengthen their position in the AI field during the earnings announcement on May 13.

Despite recording a net loss for the third consecutive year from April last year to March this year, the company achieved a significant improvement in the latest quarter, turning a profit. The improvement was partly due to the strong performance of ARM, a core part of SoftBank Group's AI shift. Goto emphasized the importance of ARM's chip design capabilities in keeping up with the rapidly evolving AI technology and services.

SoftBank Group continues to invest heavily in cutting-edge technology, focusing on companies that utilize AI. CEO Masayoshi Son highlighted the potential of AI, predicting that within ten years, AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) would be at least ten times smarter than humans, and within the following decade, it could be 10,000 times smarter. Son stressed the urgency of actively utilizing rapidly advancing AI.

However, Japan is lagging behind in AI utilization. According to a survey released by SoftBank on May 8, only 32% of Japanese knowledge workers use AI in their jobs, compared to 91% in China and 71% in the United States. Amid this context, OpenAI announced the release of their new model, GPT-4, on May 13, which significantly improves processing speed and enables near-human reaction speed and natural conversations.

Son is deeply concerned about Japan's slow adoption of AI, urging the country to "wake up" and actively embrace AI technology. He likened the situation to choosing between being a human or a goldfish, indicating the vast intelligence gap that could emerge if Japan fails to keep up.

Entrepreneur Kohei Morinaga observed that SoftBank is making strategic moves in AI and semiconductor sectors, aiming to establish a strong position akin to selling shovels during the Gold Rush. The company holds over 90% of ARM's shares, a UK-based semiconductor design firm that is expanding robustly. Morinaga noted that AI development relies heavily on semiconductors, and SoftBank's focus on this sector is a wise move.

Chai, a tech entrepreneur, commented on the global AI competition, particularly noting Nvidia's dominance in the GPU market. He predicted that the trend towards miniaturization of AI, such as AI-enabled smartphones, would continue, with ARM playing a significant role. Chai also emphasized the importance of infrastructure development, such as data centers, in supporting AI growth.

Despite Japan's historically strong position in semiconductors, it has faced challenges from countries like South Korea and Taiwan. Morinaga highlighted the need for Japan to catch up and avoid repeating past mistakes. He stressed the importance of AI in driving future economic growth and the necessity for Japanese companies to integrate AI technology to remain competitive.

SoftBank's ambitious AI strategy aims to stay ahead of global trends, with plans extending beyond semiconductor development to include data centers and fusion energy. Morinaga concluded that Japan's future success in AI depends on proactive investment and innovation, guided by visionary leaders like Son.

The discussion underscores the critical need for Japan to increase AI adoption and leverage its potential to drive economic growth and innovation. As Son puts it, Japan must "wake up" and embrace the AI era to avoid being left behind.

Source: ABEMAニュース

POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo University Students Protest Against Israel, Call for Palestinian Liberation

A protest was held at the University of Tokyo on Thursday, coinciding with "Nakba Day" on May 15, with about 500 students advocating for Palestinian liberation and condemning Israel's actions as "massacres."

Explosion in Central Kyoto Injures Two

An explosion in central Kyoto on Thursday morning has left two injured and caused significant disruptions. The scene immediately after the fire was captured on video, with loud sirens blaring and the area filled with thick smoke, reducing visibility to less than 20 meters.

Man Dies After Being Thrown into Sea During Birthday Celebration; Two Arrested

Two men have been arrested for throwning a friend off a pier causing him to drown during a birthday party in Yaiz, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The Grand Shield Collects 8 Billion Yen Through Illegal Bonds

The president and seven employees of The Grand Shield, previously featured in Japanese media due to financial troubles with dental braces, have been arrested for selling high-yield bonds without registration, promising annual returns of 20%. It is believed that two women among the suspects collected 4.6 billion yen alone.

Beware of Mixing Energy Drinks and Alcohol: Ministry Warns

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has issued a warning about the dangers of consuming alcohol and energy drinks together.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

SoftBank's AI Strategy: CEO Son's Vision Amid Japan's Low AI Usage

In the era of AI, SoftBank aims to be a leading company in various aspects. Yoshimitsu Goto, CFO of SoftBank Group, expressed their intention to further strengthen their position in the AI field during the earnings announcement on May 13.

ROI Amplified: Supercharging Your Investment Strategy

Embark on a journey to amplify your investment strategy and unlock untapped potential. From leveraging advanced technology to embracing diversification and integrating ESG factors, this article explores dynamic portfolio management techniques to supercharge your ROI.

AI's 'Remarkable Evolution': GPT-4 and Veo Experts Warn of Potential Fake Videos

The race to develop advanced AI technology is intensifying, with companies like OpenAI and Google unveiling models packed with the latest innovations. These new AI systems can engage in conversations with human-like smoothness and generate high-quality videos from a single command. While this evolution shows no signs of slowing down, it also brings the alarming potential for the spread of fake information.

Using AI to Soften Angry Customer Voices: Call Center Anti-Harassment Technology Unveiled

The power of AI has been harnessed to soften the voices of angry customers. A technology aimed at mitigating customer harassment in call centers was announced on May 15th. Additionally, a scientifically proven method to control anger in daily life has been discovered. We spoke with a university professor from the research group for tips on this technique.

Evaluating Investment Opportunities: A Guide to Analysis

Begin your investment journey by unraveling the complexities of evaluating investment opportunities. From fundamental analysis techniques to risk management strategies, this guide offers a comprehensive roadmap for strategic decision-making.

Volatile Markets to Approach With Caution

Ever wondered about the treacherous terrain of volatile markets? Brace yourself as we delve into the tumultuous world of investment.

KDDI and US Company to Deploy 1,000 Drones Across Japan for Disaster Response

KDDI has announced a partnership with an American company to establish drone ports at 1,000 locations across Japan, aimed at utilizing these drones in disaster-stricken areas.

ZOZO Launches AI Service Analyzing Fashion Tastes

From a survey revealing that 70% of people find it difficult to express their clothing preferences in words, ZOZO has launched a new service.