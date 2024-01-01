News On Japan
Web3

AI's 'Remarkable Evolution': GPT-4 and Veo Experts Warn of Potential Fake Videos

TOKYO, May 16 (News On Japan) - The race to develop advanced AI technology is intensifying, with companies like OpenAI and Google unveiling models packed with the latest innovations. These new AI systems can engage in conversations with human-like smoothness and generate high-quality videos from a single command. While this evolution shows no signs of slowing down, it also brings the alarming potential for the spread of fake information.

The advancements in AI technology are rapidly transforming various industries. OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Google's Veo are at the forefront of this revolution, showcasing abilities that were once thought to be science fiction. These models can not only understand and generate human language with remarkable fluency but also create realistic videos and images from text prompts.

However, the ease with which these AI systems can produce convincing content has raised significant concerns. Experts warn that the same technology that enables creative and educational applications can also be misused to create fake videos that are indistinguishable from real ones. This capability could be exploited to spread misinformation, manipulate public opinion, and undermine trust in digital media.

“With a single command, these AI models can generate high-resolution videos that look incredibly real,” said one expert. “The potential for misuse is enormous, and we need to develop strategies to counteract the spread of fake information.”

As AI continues to evolve, it is crucial for developers, policymakers, and the public to address these challenges. Ensuring the responsible use of AI and implementing robust measures to detect and combat fake content will be essential in navigating the future of this powerful technology.

Source: 日テレNEWS

MORE Web3 NEWS

