News On Japan
Web3

Rapid Advancements in Generative AI: Transforming Daily Life

TOKYO, May 20 (News On Japan) - OpenAI and Google have both recently announced new generative AI technologies, highlighting the rapid evolution of this field and its potential to improve our daily lives.

Rapid Advancements in Generative AI: New Technologies Emerge Swiftly

The speed of conversation is astonishing.

'Hey! ChatGPT, I'm Mark. How are you?'

AI: 'I'm great, Mark. How about you?'

'I'm doing a demo in front of everyone and feeling a bit nervous. Can you help calm my nerves?'

AI: 'A demo? That's awesome. Take a deep breath. You got this, you're a pro.'

Conversations with AI flow smoothly, almost as if talking to another person, complete with rich emotional expressions.

AI: 'I'm not sure what's happening, but you seem really happy. Can you tell me why?'

'I'm showing off your amazing abilities to everyone.'

AI: 'You're flattering me too much, I'm blushing.'

The latest model from OpenAI, 'GPT-4o,' demonstrates significant improvements. Its processing speed is double that of previous models, and it boasts enhanced capabilities in recognizing text, images, and audio. It can even narrate original stories upon request.

Unlike earlier versions, which primarily relied on text for information, the new model seamlessly integrates multiple sources of information such as visuals and audio.

AI: 'Hello, little dog. What's your name?'

'His name is Bowser.'

AI: 'Hello, Bowser, you're such a cute dog.'

Competition in AI performance is intensifying, with Google also announcing the launch of a search service powered by generative AI.

AI English Conversation App: Instructors are 'Generative AI'

There is already significant interest in AI-powered services. One example is the AI English conversation app 'Speak.'

Yann Kinjushenko, Japan Head of Speak, explains the benefits of having an AI instructor:

'One advantage is the ability to practice anytime, anywhere, without the need for consideration or nervousness.'

The app can also customize lesson content to suit each student's needs.

'Can I get a hot coffee, please?'

AI: 'Sure, our regular coffee is popular.'

The app has been downloaded around 5 million times, primarily in Japan and South Korea.

AI x Travel: 'Travel Plan Creation' App

The reach of AI technology extends to travel planning as well. One company has developed an app that instantly creates personalized travel plans using AI.

Yuichi Miyazaki, President of AVA Intelligence, says:

'Our AI can create recommended travel plans tailored to the user's preferences within 30 seconds to 1 minute.'

The app is simple to use. Users enter their desired destination and schedule. Beyond typical searches, they can tell the AI what activities they want to enjoy, and choose a plan they like.

The AI then generates a detailed itinerary, including when to go, where to visit, and the next destination.

As the app learns more from user data, its accuracy improves. However, Miyazaki emphasizes the importance of balance.

'While it's easy to decide the main activities for a trip, figuring out nearby attractions and how to navigate them can be challenging. This aspect adds to the fun of travel. We aim to improve AI accuracy while preserving the joy of personal exploration, offering a balanced travel experience.'

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Revolutionary Cancer Detection: Genius Mathematician Invents Technology to See the Unseen

Professor Kenjiro Kimura of Kobe University, who also serves as the CEO of Integral Geometry Science, has made a groundbreaking discovery in applied mathematics by solving an unsolved problem and inventing the world's first 'through-object visualization technology.'

Osaka's 'Myakumyaku' Statue Vandalized with 'Free Palestine' Message

The 'Myakumyaku' statue, the official character of Expo 2025, placed in front of Osaka City Hall, has been vandalized with English text saying 'Free Palestine', prompting the city to file a damage report.

Two Policemen Injured in Bear Attack While Investigating Body in Forest

Efforts to retrieve the body of a man found in a forest in Akita Prefecture, where two male police officers were attacked by a bear on Saturday, were abandoned Sunday with the possibility the bear is still lurking in the area.

Sanja Festival Reaches Peak

Temperatures soared above 30C in northern Japan and northern Kyushu on Sunday, marking a true summer day, while weather conditions in western and eastern Japan worsened. In Tokyo, the early summer spectacle, the Asakusa Sanja Festival, reached its climax.

City of Los Angeles names May 17 Shohei Ohtani Day

or as long as Shohei Ohtani plays for the Dodgers -- which will be at least for the next decade -- May 17 will be known as “Shohei Ohtani Day” in Los Angeles County. (MLB)

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

Revolutionary Cancer Detection: Genius Mathematician Invents Technology to See the Unseen

Professor Kenjiro Kimura of Kobe University, who also serves as the CEO of Integral Geometry Science, has made a groundbreaking discovery in applied mathematics by solving an unsolved problem and inventing the world's first 'through-object visualization technology.'

Rapid Advancements in Generative AI: Transforming Daily Life

OpenAI and Google have both recently announced new generative AI technologies, highlighting the rapid evolution of this field and its potential to improve our daily lives.

The Rise of AI in Commodity Trading

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in commodity trading has surged in recent years, revolutionizing the way traders analyze markets, make decisions, and execute trades.

SoftBank's AI Strategy: CEO Son's Vision Amid Japan's Low AI Usage

In the era of AI, SoftBank aims to be a leading company in various aspects. Yoshimitsu Goto, CFO of SoftBank Group, expressed their intention to further strengthen their position in the AI field during the earnings announcement on May 13.

Opportunities and Challenges: Day Trading Cryptocurrencies

Delve into the captivating world of cryptocurrency day trading, where fortunes are made and lost in the blink of an eye.

ROI Amplified: Supercharging Your Investment Strategy

Embark on a journey to amplify your investment strategy and unlock untapped potential. From leveraging advanced technology to embracing diversification and integrating ESG factors, this article explores dynamic portfolio management techniques to supercharge your ROI.

AI's 'Remarkable Evolution': GPT-4 and Veo Experts Warn of Potential Fake Videos

The race to develop advanced AI technology is intensifying, with companies like OpenAI and Google unveiling models packed with the latest innovations. These new AI systems can engage in conversations with human-like smoothness and generate high-quality videos from a single command. While this evolution shows no signs of slowing down, it also brings the alarming potential for the spread of fake information.

Using AI to Soften Angry Customer Voices: Call Center Anti-Harassment Technology Unveiled

The power of AI has been harnessed to soften the voices of angry customers. A technology aimed at mitigating customer harassment in call centers was announced on May 15th. Additionally, a scientifically proven method to control anger in daily life has been discovered. We spoke with a university professor from the research group for tips on this technique.