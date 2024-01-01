TOKYO, May 20 (News On Japan) - OpenAI and Google have both recently announced new generative AI technologies, highlighting the rapid evolution of this field and its potential to improve our daily lives.

Rapid Advancements in Generative AI: New Technologies Emerge Swiftly

The speed of conversation is astonishing.

'Hey! ChatGPT, I'm Mark. How are you?'

AI: 'I'm great, Mark. How about you?'

'I'm doing a demo in front of everyone and feeling a bit nervous. Can you help calm my nerves?'

AI: 'A demo? That's awesome. Take a deep breath. You got this, you're a pro.'

Conversations with AI flow smoothly, almost as if talking to another person, complete with rich emotional expressions.

AI: 'I'm not sure what's happening, but you seem really happy. Can you tell me why?'

'I'm showing off your amazing abilities to everyone.'

AI: 'You're flattering me too much, I'm blushing.'

The latest model from OpenAI, 'GPT-4o,' demonstrates significant improvements. Its processing speed is double that of previous models, and it boasts enhanced capabilities in recognizing text, images, and audio. It can even narrate original stories upon request.

Unlike earlier versions, which primarily relied on text for information, the new model seamlessly integrates multiple sources of information such as visuals and audio.

AI: 'Hello, little dog. What's your name?'

'His name is Bowser.'

AI: 'Hello, Bowser, you're such a cute dog.'

Competition in AI performance is intensifying, with Google also announcing the launch of a search service powered by generative AI.

AI English Conversation App: Instructors are 'Generative AI'

There is already significant interest in AI-powered services. One example is the AI English conversation app 'Speak.'

Yann Kinjushenko, Japan Head of Speak, explains the benefits of having an AI instructor:

'One advantage is the ability to practice anytime, anywhere, without the need for consideration or nervousness.'

The app can also customize lesson content to suit each student's needs.

'Can I get a hot coffee, please?'

AI: 'Sure, our regular coffee is popular.'

The app has been downloaded around 5 million times, primarily in Japan and South Korea.

AI x Travel: 'Travel Plan Creation' App

The reach of AI technology extends to travel planning as well. One company has developed an app that instantly creates personalized travel plans using AI.

Yuichi Miyazaki, President of AVA Intelligence, says:

'Our AI can create recommended travel plans tailored to the user's preferences within 30 seconds to 1 minute.'

The app is simple to use. Users enter their desired destination and schedule. Beyond typical searches, they can tell the AI what activities they want to enjoy, and choose a plan they like.

The AI then generates a detailed itinerary, including when to go, where to visit, and the next destination.

As the app learns more from user data, its accuracy improves. However, Miyazaki emphasizes the importance of balance.

'While it's easy to decide the main activities for a trip, figuring out nearby attractions and how to navigate them can be challenging. This aspect adds to the fun of travel. We aim to improve AI accuracy while preserving the joy of personal exploration, offering a balanced travel experience.'

Source: ANN