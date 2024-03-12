Historic Coffee Shop in Wajima Reopens After 53 Years

Ishikawa, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - A coffee shop in Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture, which has been in business for half a century and was affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake, has resumed its operations.

Regular customers and families, who came from evacuation centers, were seen enjoying their coffee and spending a relaxing time. The coffee shop, located in the heart of Wajima City and in business for 53 years, had to close after the earthquake caused many mugs and glasses to fall from shelves and break, and water supply was cut off.

On March 11th, the shop reopened for business. On Friday morning, regulars and families from evacuation centers visited, savoring coffee and engaging in conversations with the shop owner and each other, enjoying a leisurely moment.

A 64-year-old male regular customer, whose house was completely destroyed and is now living in an evacuation center, said, "The coffee brewed by the shop is indeed delicious. The evacuation center is crowded and not calming, but the coffee shop allows me to relax and feels like a space where I can return to the time before the earthquake." The second-generation owner of "Coffee Okina," said, "The inside of the shop was so cluttered that there was no place to step, but somehow we managed to reopen. I want to provide a place where the people of Wajima can enjoy their time."

Source: NHK