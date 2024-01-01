Business | Mar 14

Japan's Sesame Oil Manufacturers Accused of Forming Cartel

TOKYO, Mar 14 (News On Japan) - The Japan Fair Trade Commission conducted inspections on four major sesame oil manufacturers on Wednesday, suspecting them of colluding in price-fixing.

The suspected cartel activity, which may have been ongoing for many years, has raised concerns about the manipulation of sesame oil prices.

Sesame oil is an essential ingredient in various dishes, and its price has been notably rising, making it less affordable for consumers. According to Akiba Hiromichi, president of Akidai, a food product company, the price of sesame oil has doubled in recent years, with several price increases by the major manufacturers.

Data from the Ministry of Finance shows that the import price of sesame seeds, the raw material for sesame oil, has doubled in the last two and a half years. During the same period, the four major companies have raised their prices three to four times. However, there are suspicions that these price increases were coordinated among the companies, which control a significant portion of the sesame oil market, estimated to be worth around 45 billion yen annually.

Muraguchi Taro, the owner of a tempura restaurant, shared his struggles with the rising costs of sesame oil, which is crucial for maintaining the traditional taste of Edomae tempura. The possibility of a cartel has only added to his worries, leading him to consider raising prices for some menu items to cope with the increased expenses.

The Fair Trade Commission is investigating whether the information exchange between the four companies has been ongoing for an extended period. In response to the investigation, all four companies have stated their intention to cooperate fully with the commission.

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Sesame Oil Manufacturers Accused of Forming Cartel

The Japan Fair Trade Commission conducted inspections on four major sesame oil manufacturers on Wednesday, suspecting them of colluding in price-fixing.

Ride-Sharing Coming to Tokyo, Kyoto

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has announced four primary regions, including Tokyo's 23 wards and Kyoto City, as leading candidates for the introduction of ride-sharing services using private cars for a fee, starting in April.

Teachers Submit 700,000 Signatures to Combat Overwork

The Japan Teachers Union (Nikkyoso) submitted a petition with approximately 700,000 signatures to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT) on Wednesday, demanding concrete measures to eliminate the long working hours of teachers.

Bed Bugs Spotted on Train Seat in Tokyo

Bed bugs, known for their alarming reproductive rate, have been spotted on a train seat in the Tokyo metropolitan area. As the weather warms up, the number of incidents is expected to rise.

Japan's First Private Rocket Launch Fails

A rocket named "Kairos," developed by the private company Space One, was launched from Kushimoto Town, Wakayama Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, only to explode and catch fire shortly after takeoff.

FOLLOW US
         