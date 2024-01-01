Sports | Mar 15

Ohtani's Photo with Wife Creates Buzz Ahead of Korea Trip

TOKYO, Mar 15 (News On Japan) - A photo of Shohei Ohtani and his wife posted on the Dodgers official X account early Friday morning is making waves in Japan ahead of his arrival in Korea.

"Departing for Seoul!" The Dodgers updated their social media, sharing a photo taken in front of an airplane heading to Korea.

On Ohtani's own Instagram, he commented in Korean, "Can't wait!" and posted a photo with pitcher Yuki Yamamoto and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.

Next to Ohtani, a black-haired woman in matching clothes can be seen. Compared to the 193 cm tall Ohtani, she is quite tall.

The photo caption reads "a photo of Ohtani and his wife before departing for Korea," marking the first appearance of Ohtani's wife on Dodgers' social media.

In an interview with a magazine, Ohtani, who answered that his wife is "28 years old, two years younger," also revealed that she calls him "Shohei-san."

Ohtani arrived in Korea on March 15th and will face the Padres in the opening game on the 20th.

Ohtani announced his marriage on Instagram on February 29th.

Source: ANN

