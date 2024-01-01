Emura Leads Japan's Olympic Team with Determination

PARIS, Jul 06 (News On Japan) - A ceremony for the Japanese team participating in the Paris Olympics, which begins on July 26, was held on the 5th at Yoyogi National Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo with the attendance of the Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino. Misaki Emura, the flag bearer and a female saber fencer from Tachihi Holdings, expressed her determination by stating, 'I will carry the awareness and responsibility of representing the nation, and fight with integrity to the very end.'
The Japanese team is scheduled to compete in 31 events, with over 400 athletes expected to participate, marking the highest number ever for a foreign-hosted Olympics.
Source: Kyodo