Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension Opens

Fukui, Mar 16 (News On Japan) - The Hokuriku Shinkansen's Kanazawa-Tsuruga section opened on Saturday morning, now connecting Tokyo Station to Tsuruga Station in Fukui Prefecture in as little as three hours.

The Hokuriku Shinkansen is part of the planned Shinkansen network from Tokyo to Osaka, with the Takasaki-Nagano section opening in October 1997, and the Nagano-Kanazawa section in March 2015.

The newly opened section extends from Kanazawa to Tsuruga, covering approximately 125 kilometers.

At stations along the extended section, such as Fukui Station and Tsuruga Station, opening ceremonies were held, attracting many people eager to catch a glimpse of the new bullet train.

With this extension, the Hokuriku Shinkansen now takes as little as 2 hours and 51 minutes from Tokyo to Fukui, and 3 hours and 8 minutes to Tsuruga. This improved access to the Hokuriku region is expected to increase tourists and bring economic benefits.

