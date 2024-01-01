Mayor Uses AI to Respond to City Council

KANAGAWA, Mar 16 (News On Japan) - In a groundbreaking move, the Mayor of Sagamihara City, Kentaro Motomura, delivered responses in the city council based on drafts created by artificial intelligence (AI). This marks the first time AI-generated drafts have been used in this context.

Motomura expressed his belief in the potential of AI, stating, "The use of AI can be applied to tasks previously done manually by people, such as information gathering and analysis, leading to overall efficiency improvements in operations."

The response delivered on March 15 was initially drafted by a domestic AI developed by NEC, which has been trained with three years' worth of council responses and administrative terminology.

Using this domestic AI, a draft response can be generated in just a few seconds.

The final response delivered by the Mayor was a revised version of this AI-generated draft, adjusted by both the Mayor and city staff.

Typically, staff members work overtime to prepare responses, so the city aims to use this domestic AI to reform the way employees work, ultimately enhancing services for residents.

