Fukushima Completes Fourth Release of Treated Water

FUKUSHIMA, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - The final release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the sea, which began in August last year, was completed around noon today. This marks the end of the planned discharge of 31,200 tons for this fiscal year.

The government and Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) have been analyzing the concentration of tritium in the surrounding marine area, and all results have been below the standard, indicating no issues.

Next fiscal year, the plan is to release approximately 1.7 times more than this fiscal year, totaling 54,600 tons.

Source: TBS