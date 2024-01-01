Olympic Surfer Prepares the Next Generation

KANAGAWA, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - Shino Matsuda, confirmed as a representative for the Paris Olympics in surfing, attended a ceremony at her alma mater, Chigasaki Municipal Tokaigana Elementary School, to sign a sports promotion agreement with her hometown, Chigasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Matsuda, presented with an oversized business card, expressed her joy: "I am thrilled to be appointed as the sports ambassador for Chigasaki City, where I was born and raised. I hope the next generation of surfers from Chigasaki will soar on the global stage and bring excitement. At the Olympics, I aim to win a medal and return to Chigasaki. Please support me."

During the event, Matsuda interacted with local children and a send-off party was held for her upcoming Olympic journey.

Returning to her school for the first time since graduation, Matsuda reminisced about her days immersed in surfing, waking up at 5 a.m. to hit the waves before school and returning to the sea after classes.

Having experienced the disappointment of not qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, Matsuda is now focused on training in Tahiti, the venue for surfing in the Paris Olympics, with her sights set on the gold medal.

She shared her gratitude for the support: "Ever since surfing became an Olympic sport, I've wanted to participate. Being at the Olympics, surrounded by athletes from around the world, is truly special. It's where I've always aimed to be, and I want to spend the remaining time without any regrets. Knowing I have so many supporters motivates me. Their encouragement has helped me overcome disappointments and strive towards new goals. Thank you for always being my strength. I'll do my best at the Olympics, turning everyone's support into my power."

Matsuda's first book, "Shino Surfying Style," showcases her journey as a professional surfer and her aspirations for the Paris Olympics, featuring a long interview and captivating photos, including sunset shots taken in Chigasaki.

"Please check it out. It includes photos of Chigasaki's sunset and an interview about my upbringing, so it's very special to me."

