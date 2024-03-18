Former Top Division Sumo Wrestler Terutsuyoshi Retires

TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - Terutsuyoshi, a former top division sumo wrestler known for his dynamic movement and vigorous salt-throwing ritual, has decided to retire.

At 29 years old, Terutsuyoshi hailed from Minamiawaji City in Hyogo Prefecture and was a member of the Isegahama stable. Born on Awaji Island on January 17, 1995, the same day as the Great Hanshin Earthquake, he made his professional sumo debut in the spring tournament of 2010. Despite his modest height of just under 1.70 meters, his agility and technique in grabbing his opponents' belt shallowly earned him a rise through the ranks, captivating fans with his enthusiastic handfuls of salt tossed into the ring.

He reached the juryo division in the first tournament of 2017 and made his makuuchi debut in the spring tournament of 2019. In the Nagoya tournament of the first year of Reiwa (2019), he achieved a remarkable record of 12 wins and 3 losses, earning the Fighting Spirit Prize. He climbed to his highest rank of Maegashira 3 in the autumn tournament of the following year. However, his performance declined recently, and after approximately five years in the salaried ranks, he fell to the makushita division. In the current tournament, he was ranked as Makushita 36 in the west but was absent from the first day. On March 18th, the Japan Sumo Association accepted his retirement notice. Terutsuyoshi is scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday to explain his decision to retire.

Source: NHK