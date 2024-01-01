Entertainment | Mar 24

"Final Fantasy XIV: Golden Legacy" Early Access

TOKYO, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - Square Enix has unveiled the latest information on the new expansion pack "Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker" for the PS4/PC MMORPG "Final Fantasy XIV."

The release date for "Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker" is set for June 28th! It has been confirmed that the new expansion will be available on this date. Starting with patch 7.0, the game aims to reach new heights in the MMORPG genre, focusing on enhancing multiplayer gameplay, expanding large-scale content, increasing the depth of gameplay, and strengthening rewards.

There is a commitment to creating content with more originality and to design experiences that allow each player to enjoy the challenge of devising their own strategies for progression. In response to players becoming accustomed to "FF14," the team expressed a desire to make the game more exciting moving forward. However, it was also mentioned that this does not necessarily mean simply increasing the difficulty level.

As the breadth and volume of content have expanded to this point, it was revealed that future updates will further enrich the rewards system. By around patch 7.3, the volume of rewards is expected to increase by about 1.5 times. Additionally, a little insight into patch 8.0 was shared, indicating that while it's time to start considering the next steps, various strategies are currently being formulated.

This information was revealed during a stage event at PAX East, held in Boston, USA, from March 22nd (Friday) to 25th (Monday), where Naoki Yoshida, the producer and director of "Final Fantasy XIV," made an appearance.

