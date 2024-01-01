Crypto / AI / Web 3.0 | Mar 24

How Stunt Performers Are Adapting to AI

TOKYO, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - As the development and use of AI accelerates globally, various challenges such as copyright infringement and the risk of job displacement are being highlighted.

How should we engage with AI, and what does the future hold? It seems even the role of stunt performers is evolving. Now, they can create CG animations using their own movements, transforming themselves into CG characters. However, this new frontier also raises serious concerns about copyright infringement. The question remains: how can we coexist with AI?

Source: TBS

MORE Web3 NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Intense Thunderstorms Strike Kyushu

Kyushu experienced record-breaking rainfall on Sunday, exceeded 200 mm in the last 24 hours in parts of Nagasaki, increasing the risk of landslides and rising river levels.

World's Largest Anime Festival Revives Cosplay Parade

The world's largest anime event is being held at Tokyo Big Sight over the weekend, drawing hordes of anime fans, many dressed in cosplay.

Visual Weather Observations to Cease Across Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) will end its practice of visual weather observations across the country, except in Tokyo and Osaka, from March 26.

Textbook Approvals Halted Over Privacy Breach

The screening process for textbooks to be used in junior highs nationwide from April next year has concluded, despite the approval of two textbooks being deferred due to an information leak.

Imperial Palace's Inui Street Opens

The spring public opening of Inui Street within the Imperial Palace has commenced. Spanning approximately 750 meters, Inui Street is home to over a hundred cherry trees, including Somei Yoshino varieties, offering a picturesque landscape for the many visitors.

FOLLOW US
         