NAGOYA, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - While the spectacular rise of Tokyo's stocks has captured global attention, another record has been set: the price of gold, evident at a gold sale event held at Mitsukoshi in Nagoya.

The exhibition featured around 300 items, including a "Golden Lion" statue, with a total value of approximately 1 billion yen.

Gold prices skyrocketed to a new all-time historic high of $2,222 an ounce last Wednesday.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE