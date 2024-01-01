Business | Mar 25

Challenges Ahead in Departing from Abenomics

TOKYO, Mar 25 (News On Japan) - The Bank of Japan has concluded its decade-long "unprecedented monetary easing" policy, a cornerstone of Abenomics. But what has this "unprecedented easing" brought about, and what are the long-term side effects? What happens to the vast amounts of government bonds and ETFs the Bank of Japan has accumulated?

Bold Monetary Easing Explained...

Viewed from above, the Bank of Japan's headquarters resembles a "circle," symbolizing its role in protecting the value of the yen, thus earning it the moniker "guardian of the currency." This time, it has decisively shifted away from the "unprecedented monetary easing policy" that supported Abenomics.

Launched with a declaration by former Governor Kuroda to "double the amount of money flowing into the market," the "unprecedented easing policy," also dubbed the "Kuroda Bazooka," involved negative interest rates and the purchase of massive amounts of government bonds, as well as aggressive buying of "ETFs=Exchange-Traded Funds."

The Effects?

This extreme and unusual policy aimed to stimulate consumption by increasing the money supply, thereby boosting inflation, corporate profits, and eventually leading to wage increases for workers. However, the actual effects have been mixed. In 2023, Prime Minister Kishida stated, "The expected trickle-down effect did not occur over 30 years."

While the policy led to wealth increases for the affluent and improved corporate performance for large companies, it did not translate into a broadly felt economic benefit.

Future Challenges...

Meanwhile, the side effects of the "unprecedented easing policy" have become increasingly apparent.

Economic commentator Keiichi Kataya points out "uncontrollable inflation and excessive yen depreciation" as major concerns. He notes that the policy shift comes at a critical juncture to avoid "uncontrollable inflation."

With ongoing worries about persistent high prices without matching wage increases, the concern remains substantial.

Furthermore, the yen continued to weaken even after the Bank of Japan's policy shift, at one point reaching 151 yen to the dollar. Behind this is the Bank of Japan's "negative legacy" from its easing policy: a massive holding of government bonds totaling 581 trillion yen as of December 2023.

Kataya suggests that the Bank of Japan must continue purchasing bonds to prevent government interest payments from ballooning and that this anticipation is driving ongoing yen depreciation.

Similarly, handling the 71 trillion yen worth of ETFs requires careful action. It's estimated that selling them without affecting stock prices could take nearly 230 years, indicating a long and challenging journey back to financial normality.

Source: TBS

MORE Business NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Shohei Ohtani's Former Interpreter's Alleged University Graduation Disputed

American media outlets have reported that the university which Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, claimed to have graduated from, has no record of his attendance.

Unprecedented March Downpours in Kyushu Trigger Landslides

Kyushu experienced record-breaking rainfalls on Sunday, triggering landslides and prompting caution against mudslides and rising river levels.

World's Largest Anime Festival Revives Cosplay Parade

The world's largest anime event is being held at Tokyo Big Sight over the weekend, drawing hordes of anime fans, many dressed in cosplay.

Visual Weather Observations to Cease Across Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) will end its practice of visual weather observations across the country, except in Tokyo and Osaka, from March 26.

Textbook Approvals Halted Over Privacy Breach

The screening process for textbooks to be used in junior highs nationwide from April next year has concluded, despite the approval of two textbooks being deferred due to an information leak.

FOLLOW US
         