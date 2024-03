TOKYO, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - NTT announced Monday the commencement of services utilizing its proprietary large-scale language model, 'tsuzumi.' Aimed at corporations and governmental entities, this generative AI service boasts superior capabilities in processing Japanese texts and documents compared to 'ChatGPT' by America's 'OpenAI.'

With over 500 inquiries already received, NTT aims to achieve sales exceeding 100 billion yen by 2027.

Source: テレ東BIZ