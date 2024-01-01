Business | Mar 28

Japan to Extend Gasoline Subsidy

TOKYO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - In response to the continued surge in energy prices due to the weakening yen and the rise in consumer prices, the Japanese government has decided to extend the subsidy for gasoline and other fuels beyond its April deadline.

According to government officials, the subsidy aimed at curbing the prices of fuel oil such as gasoline and kerosene will be extended past its current April deadline and will continue into May and beyond. The extension is expected to last for several months, with considerations also being made to maintain the subsidy rate without reductions.

The decision comes in light of inflation, the depreciating yen, and the rise in crude oil prices due to instability in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Kishida is expected to announce this in a press conference on Thursday evening.

The subsidy to oil wholesalers, which started in 2022, has been continually extended despite questions about its effectiveness.

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS

Japan Tackles Women's Health for Better Business

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) estimates the economic loss due to health issues unique to women, such as menstruation and menopause, at approximately 3.4 trillion yen.

Land Prices in Japan Rise for Third Consecutive Year

As of January 1 this year, land prices across Japan have increased for the third consecutive year, with the rate of increase also expanding, indicating a clear recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

UNIQLO Launches Charity T-Shirt Collection to Aid Refugees

UNIQLO has long confronted the refugee crisis. In February, it released the charity T-shirt collection "HOPE AWAY FROM HOME," dedicating the proceeds to refugee assistance.

POPULAR NEWS

Seven-Eleven to Extend Expiry of Onigiri by 8 Hours

Seven-Eleven have extended the expiry date of its hand-rolled onigiri (rice balls), including salmon, plum, kelp, spicy cod roe, and tuna mayonnaise varieties.

Japan's New Blueprint for Developing Next-Generation Domestic Aircraft

The Japanese government finalized a new strategy on Wednesday aimed at the development of next-generation domestic aircraft, including initiatives for eco-friendly aviation technologies.

Princess Aiko Journeys Through Time at Ise Shrine Museum

During a visit to Mie Prefecture, Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, immersed herself in the rich tapestry of Japan's past at a museum within the sacred precincts of Ise Shrine on Wednesday morning.

Soaring Land Prices Drive Families Away from Tokyo to Suburbs

As housing prices continue to surge in Japan's capital, a phenomenon known as "Escape from Tokyo" is seeing families with children moving out of Tokyo to neighboring prefectures such as Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba.

Wakata to Retire from JAXA

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has announced that astronaut Koichi Wakata will retire from the agency on March 31.

FOLLOW US
         