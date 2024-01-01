Nikkei Sees Record 44% Surge Over Past Year

TOKYO, Mar 30 (News On Japan) - On the final trading day of the fiscal year, the Nikkei Stock Average closed at 40,369 yen, up 201 yen from the previous day.

Over the past year, starting from April last year, the average has soared by 44%, an increase of approximately 12,300 yen, marking the largest annual gain on record.

As we enter the 2024 fiscal year next week, experts weigh in on what the future holds for stock prices.

Shingo Ide from Nissei Basic Research Institute comments, "With the start of April, we tend to see foreign investors buying more Japanese stocks. However, at the beginning of the new fiscal year, financial institutions often engage in profit-taking sales. With buying and selling forces intersecting, I expect the market to fluctuate around the 40,000 yen mark, making some advances and retreats."

