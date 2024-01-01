Students Introduce Gender-Inclusive New Uniforms

Hyogo, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - At Izushi High School in Hyogo Prefecture, students took to a fashion show to reveal their new uniforms designed with gender awareness in mind.

These new uniforms came to fruition following a request made by the then-student council president at a meeting between student council and PTA officers in September last year, expressing the desire to create uniforms that are mindful of gender.

Now, female students have the option to choose not just skirts but also slacks and ties, giving them the freedom to make personal choices regarding their school attire.