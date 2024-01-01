Society | Mar 31

Man Arrested for Spraying "FREE GAZA" Graffiti

TOKYO, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - A Japanese man has been arrested for vandalizing a bulletin board at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology in Kasumigaseki, Tokyo, with the phrase "FREE GAZA" spray-painted on it.

According to investigative sources, the suspect, a man in his 30s, was caught in the act around 9:30 PM on the 30th, defacing the Ministry's bulletin board with black spray paint. He faces charges of property damage.

When approached by police officers, the man attempted to flee but was apprehended approximately 30 minutes later. He claims to have little recollection of the event, denying the allegations against him.

Additional graffiti was found nearby, and with a series of similar incidents occurring across Tokyo, the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating potential connections.

Source: FNN

MORE Society NEWS

'Pulegone' Identified as Possible Cause of Toxic Poisonings

A potentially lethal toxin, known as "Pulegone," has emerged as a suspect in the controversy surrounding Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's red yeast rice supplements.

1.46 Million Yen Found in Trash

In a Takamatsu City waste processing facility, workers stumbled upon an unexpected find amidst the trash: stacks of 10,000 yen bills could be seen peeking out from the rubbish. More of the same currency notes were found nearby.

Smoking Violations Double in Tokyo

As city life rebounds post-pandemic, there's been a noticeable increase in people smoking on the streets. In Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, the number of street smoking violations has doubled from the previous year.

POPULAR NEWS

Three Months After Quake: Thousands Still Without Water

Three months have passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, which occurred on April 1, claiming the lives of 244 individuals, including those related to the disaster.

BBC Releases Sequel to Sexual Abuse Cases

The BBC has aired additional segments of its interview with Noriyuki Higashiyama, president of "Smile Up," revealing discussions on compensation related to two more staff members involved in sexual misconduct.

$1.6 Million 'TOKYO' Monument Unveiled

A new monument emblazoned with 'TOKYO' has been unveiled at a staggering cost of 160 million yen ($1.6 million) in Tokyo's Central District.

Tokyo's Cherry Blossoms Bloom Late

Japan's Meteorological Agency announced the blooming of the Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms in Tokyo at 2 p.m. on Friday, five days later than average.

