TOKYO, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - A Japanese man has been arrested for vandalizing a bulletin board at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology in Kasumigaseki, Tokyo, with the phrase "FREE GAZA" spray-painted on it.

According to investigative sources, the suspect, a man in his 30s, was caught in the act around 9:30 PM on the 30th, defacing the Ministry's bulletin board with black spray paint. He faces charges of property damage.

When approached by police officers, the man attempted to flee but was apprehended approximately 30 minutes later. He claims to have little recollection of the event, denying the allegations against him.

Additional graffiti was found nearby, and with a series of similar incidents occurring across Tokyo, the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating potential connections.

Source: FNN