Japan's Take on April Fools' Day

TOKYO, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - Japanese companies celebrated April 1st with some surprising offerings, such as the 'McInside Bento,' a playful take on the traditional makunouchi bento.

The menu features not the usual McDonald's fries, but 'fried potatoes.' The familiar hamburger is reimagined as 'ground beef and vegetable stuffed bread,' accompanied by 'fried chicken with mustard sauce' and sides of 'edamame and corn.'

In a one-day limited offer, Matsuya was selling 'Yoshinoya's beef bowl.'

Meanwhile, Yoshinoya announces a one-day limited offer of 'Matsuya's beef rice,' complete with miso soup.

Both are priced at 2,929 yen and available in regular sizes.

Source: ANN