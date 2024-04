TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - American venture company OpenAI, developer of generative AI "ChatGPT," has announced the establishment of a Japanese subsidiary in Tokyo this month.

This marks the company's first foothold in Asia, with plans to expand its Japanese language services.

During a visit to Japan in April last year, CEO Sam Altman met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and expressed intentions to set up an office in Japan.

Source: ANN