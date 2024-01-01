Uniqlo Sells Second-Hand Clothes in Kyushu

FUKUOKA, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - Uniqlo, a leading clothing retailer, has announced the start of used clothing sales at its Tenjin store in Fukuoka City, a first for the brand in Kyushu.

This initiative is part of Uniqlo's efforts to contribute to a more sustainable society through clothing reuse and recycling. Following the success of a similar project in Tokyo last year, Uniqlo has decided to expand this initiative to Fukuoka, chosen for its numerous vintage shops and high fashion sensitivity among residents.

The selection includes high-quality Uniqlo used items donated by customers, which have been meticulously washed and inspected before sale. Prices are appealing, with shirts starting from 1,000 yen and chinos or jeans from 2,000 yen, about half the cost of their new counterparts.

Additionally, some used items have undergone dyeing processes to add a vintage look, available at standard pricing, such as shirts for 2,000 yen.

Customers can also personalize purchased used clothing at the in-store "Re-Uniqlo Studio" with embroidery or sashiko stitching, adding a unique touch to their finds.

This limited-time sale will run from next week, April 12th, until the end of August, offering eco-conscious consumers a chance to partake in sustainable fashion choices.

Source: KBC