Police Crackdown on To-Yoko Kids

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - During the spring break period, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police conducted a coordinated guidance operation around the "To-Yoko" area of Kabukicho, Shinjuku.

In Kabukicho, young runaways known as "To-Yoko Kids" gather late at night, with issues such as overdosing on over-the-counter medications becoming increasingly problematic.

The operation led to the guidance of 31 individuals, including an 11-year-old sixth-grade girl, with some of the youths having traveled from as far as Hokkaido and Miyagi Prefecture.

Furthermore, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have heightened their vigilance against so-called men's concept cafes, establishments linked to the problems with the "To-Yoko Kids," signaling a broader effort to address the issue.

Source: ANN