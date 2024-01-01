New 'Space Exploration Course' Launched

Wakayama, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - A high school in Kushimoto Town, Wakayama Prefecture, known for its civilian rocket launch site, has inaugurated a new course specializing in space studies, holding an entrance ceremony for its first batch of students.

The newly established 'Space Exploration Course' at Kushimoto Kozu High School focuses on space and rockets, offering students lessons from former JAXA employees on analyzing satellite data, among other subjects.

With the presence of a civilian rocket launch site in the town, the introduction of the 'Space Exploration Course' at the high school aims to attract students nationwide, rejuvenating the town and aspiring to produce future astronauts.

The seven incoming students attending the ceremony were full of anticipation.

A new student from outside the prefecture expressed, "I'm excited to learn about space as part of the first cohort. I'm looking forward to enjoying the year and getting accustomed to Kushimoto."

While primarily targeting students aiming for science and engineering universities, the course also seeks to cater to those interested in space-related tourism and other humanities fields.

Source: ANN