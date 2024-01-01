Business | Apr 08

Companies Offers Subsidized Okinawa Retreats for Allergy Sufferers

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - As the hay fever season continues, one company has embarked on a bold initiative for its employees: work in Okinawa.

The Tokyo-based IT firm Isaac offers its workers, such as engineer Yuki Ando, who can hardly part with tissues and eyedrops during work, a significant respite from hay fever symptoms. This year, Ando found relief during the peak pollen season not in the city but on Ishigaki Island, Okinawa.

Ando shared, "Being completely free from pollen, I felt a lot better physically. Changing environments also helped refresh me, boosting my productivity at work. It's a great policy."

Dubbed the "Tropical Escape," Isaak covers accommodation and other expenses up to 200,000 yen. Ando spent 11 days in Okinawa, refreshing with marine leisure activities in between work.

The company's extensive engagement in hay fever mitigation reflects the undeniable negative impact of pollen allergies on work performance.

Isaac's PR officer, Mayu Koseki, noted, "When asked about their performance compared to usual, many say it's about half due to drowsiness from medication. There's a significant drop in individual performance."

Moreover, private sector estimates reveal substantial daily economic losses nationwide due to hay fever.

With hay fever now a national affliction, the healthcare provider Laful introduced a hay fever allowance, subsidizing treatment costs up to 5,000 yen per session. Employees presenting hospital receipts can freely use premium tissues and masks.

Laful's PR director, Naoto Ozawa, stated, "Last year, about 40% of our employees used the hay fever allowance."

According to Panasonic's estimates, the economic loss due to reduced labor productivity from hay fever amounts to approximately 234 yen billion per day. More companies are expected to adopt serious measures against hay fever in the future.

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS

Japan to Shut Down Ethylene Production

Domestic production facilities for ethylene, a basic raw material for various chemical products including plastics, are set to be shut down for the first time in approximately ten years.

"The Boy and the Heron": Massive Box Office Hit in China

According to Chinese media reports, "The Boy and the Heron" directed by Hayao Miyazaki, has garnered over 500 million yuan (10 billion yen) at the box office, surpassing its Japanese earnings of about 8.8 billion yen within just five days of release.

Corporate Bankruptcies in Japan Surge

Japan witnessed over 9,000 corporate bankruptcies nationwide in fiscal 2023 for the first time in nine years.

POPULAR NEWS

New MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto & Osaka

The MICHELIN Guide Kyoto & Osaka 2024 unveiled on April 9 in Kyoto includes 115 new entries out of a record 440 selected restaurants.

Teacher Shortages Deepen in Japan's Schools

A survey conducted by a group of active teachers and experts revealed that as of December 2023, approximately 60% of Japan's elementary and middle schools are experiencing a teacher shortage.

Crowds Flock to Kyoto's Nighttime Sakura

Kyoto's cherry blossoms have reached full bloom, attracting large crowds of tourists, including many from abroad. At To-ji Temple, visitors lined up for over 400 meters to see the illuminated cherry blossoms at night.

Tokyo to Subsidize Semen Testing

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to support men with virtually free-of-charge fertility testing, starting this year.

Police Officer Allegedly Leaks 100s of Case Documents

A police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Local Public Service Act by leaking internal documents containing personal information of individuals involved in criminal cases to a third party.

FOLLOW US
         