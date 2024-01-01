Business | Apr 09

Corporate Bankruptcies in Japan Surge

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - Japan witnessed over 9,000 corporate bankruptcies nationwide in fiscal 2023 for the first time in nine years.

According to Tokyo Shoko Research, there were 9,053 cases of corporate bankruptcy (with debts of 10 million yen or more), marking a 31% increase from the previous fiscal year, which had 6,880 cases. The total debt amounted to 2.463 trillion yen.

This resurgence to over 9,000 cases hasn't been seen since the fiscal year 2014, which recorded 9,543 cases. All ten industry sectors experienced an increase in bankruptcy cases, with the "services and others" sector leading with 3,028 cases, a 34% increase from the previous year.

The construction industry faced the largest growth rate, with a 39% increase to 1,777 cases, attributed to the rising costs of materials, labor, and a shortage of workers. The primary cause of bankruptcy was identified as "sales slumps," accounting for 6,624 cases (a 35% increase), but bankruptcies due to high prices (684 cases, a 73% increase) and labor shortages (191 cases, a 141% increase) have also surged dramatically.

Tokyo Shoko Research points out that the business model for small and medium-sized enterprises has been built on the premise of low interest rates. With the potential removal of the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy, there's a strong possibility that corporate bankruptcies may further increase, particularly after the summer.

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS

Japan to Shut Down Ethylene Production

Domestic production facilities for ethylene, a basic raw material for various chemical products including plastics, are set to be shut down for the first time in approximately ten years.

"The Boy and the Heron": Massive Box Office Hit in China

According to Chinese media reports, "The Boy and the Heron" directed by Hayao Miyazaki, has garnered over 500 million yuan (10 billion yen) at the box office, surpassing its Japanese earnings of about 8.8 billion yen within just five days of release.

Corporate Bankruptcies in Japan Surge

Japan witnessed over 9,000 corporate bankruptcies nationwide in fiscal 2023 for the first time in nine years.

POPULAR NEWS

New MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto & Osaka

The MICHELIN Guide Kyoto & Osaka 2024 unveiled on April 9 in Kyoto includes 115 new entries out of a record 440 selected restaurants.

Teacher Shortages Deepen in Japan's Schools

A survey conducted by a group of active teachers and experts revealed that as of December 2023, approximately 60% of Japan's elementary and middle schools are experiencing a teacher shortage.

Crowds Flock to Kyoto's Nighttime Sakura

Kyoto's cherry blossoms have reached full bloom, attracting large crowds of tourists, including many from abroad. At To-ji Temple, visitors lined up for over 400 meters to see the illuminated cherry blossoms at night.

Tokyo to Subsidize Semen Testing

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to support men with virtually free-of-charge fertility testing, starting this year.

Police Officer Allegedly Leaks 100s of Case Documents

A police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Local Public Service Act by leaking internal documents containing personal information of individuals involved in criminal cases to a third party.

FOLLOW US
         