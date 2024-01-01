Tokyo to Subsidize Semen Testing

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to support men with virtually free-of-charge fertility testing, starting this year.

Last year, Tokyo offered complete financial coverage for AMH tests, which determine the number of eggs remaining in the ovaries, to women aged 18 to 39 who attended city-sponsored pregnancy and childbirth courses.

Acknowledging that male factors account for half of all infertility issues, Tokyo has now decided to subsidize up to JPY 20,000 for men undergoing semen analysis, effectively making the test free for most. The cost of a semen test typically falls below JPY 20,000.

The subsidy targets men aged 18 to 39, similarly to the female participants of related courses, with further details on the initiative's launch date currently being finalized.

