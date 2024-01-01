Teacher Shortages Deepen in Japan's Schools

TOKYO, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - A survey conducted by a group of active teachers and experts revealed that as of December 2023, approximately 60% of Japan's elementary and middle schools are experiencing a teacher shortage.

The group, consisting of current educators and knowledgeable individuals, carried out this survey from the end of December last year through the end of February this year, targeting about 1,300 teachers and principals across the nation.

According to the survey findings, as of December 1, 2023, about 64.2% of elementary schools and 55.9% of middle schools reported facing teacher shortages.

At the beginning of the fiscal year, the figures were significantly lower, with approximately 37.1% of elementary schools and 37.0% of middle schools acknowledging the issue. It is believed that the teacher shortage worsened towards the end of the year, exacerbated by an increase in leaves of absence for maternity, paternity, and sick leave.

Educational researcher Masatoshi Senoo, involved in the survey, emphasized the gravity of the situation in a press conference. He mentioned that while the survey might attract responses from those more acutely aware of the issue, potentially inflating the results, the critical state of affairs at the educational frontline—vital for children’s learning—must be acknowledged.

Professor Yoshitomo Sueto from Nihon University, also part of the survey team, acknowledged efforts such as multiple rounds of teacher recruitment exams and initiatives to discover individuals with dormant teaching licenses. However, he stressed the importance of creating a work environment where teachers feel secure and safe. This includes analyzing and preventing the reasons behind sick leaves and resignations to fundamentally address the teacher shortage.

Source: TBS