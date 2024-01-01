Man with Broken Leg Steals Ambulance to Escape Hospital

NARA, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - A 69-year-old roofing worker with a broken leg, dying to escape hospital, has been caught stealing an ambulance to avoid prolonged treatment.

According to police, roofing worker Hajime Kamei (69) of Yodogawa Ward, Osaka, is accused of stealing an ambulance that was parked outside the South Nara General Medical Center, with its keys still in the ignition while waiting for patients, at 7:00 AM on April 10.

The injured man then made his getaway along the Keinawa Expressway, before being apprehended by police at an interchange in Kashihara City some 30 minutes later.

Hospitalized with a broken leg, Kamei admitted to the theft, stating he "stole it wanting to escape from the hospital as discharge seemed to take forever."

