Business | Apr 12

Fast Retailing Achieves Record Half-Year Earnings

TOKYO, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - Fast Retailing, the company behind Uniqlo, reported record half-year sales for the period ending in February this year, buoyed by strong overseas performance in Europe and America, with revenues exceeding 1.59 trillion yen.

According to the financial results released by Fast Retailing on April 11, the group's performance for the half-year period saw a 9% increase in sales to 1.5989 trillion yen and a 27.7% increase in net profit to 195.9 billion yen, both setting new records for this period. The success was attributed to the expansion of store numbers and growing brand recognition, particularly in Europe and America, where sales were robust. Additionally, there was high demand for functional innerwear in Southeast Asia. However, in China, sales faced challenges due to the effects of a warm winter and a decline in consumer spending, prompting the company to review its network of stores and sales strategies. In Japan, sales at existing Uniqlo stores fell by just over 3% from the same period last year due to a lack of demand for winter clothing.

During a press conference on April 11, Tadashi Yanai, Chairman and President of Fast Retailing, commented on the situation: "Unfortunately, incomes are decreasing, so it's natural that people are holding back on spending," indicating his intention to keep a close eye on consumer trends.

Source: NHK

MORE Business NEWS

Adastria Launches Pioneering Metaverse Fashion Sales Service

A groundbreaking platform has been launched in the metaverse, allowing companies and individual creators to open virtual stores.

First Auction of New Tea Season Sets Record

The first auction of the new tea season took place at the Shizuoka Tea Market in Shizuoka City, with the highest bid reaching over 1.11 million yen per kilogram.

Fast Retailing Achieves Record Half-Year Earnings

Fast Retailing, the company behind Uniqlo, reported record half-year sales for the period ending in February this year, buoyed by strong overseas performance in Europe and America, with revenues exceeding 1.59 trillion yen.

POPULAR NEWS

Mizuhara Appears in Court, Bail Set at $25k

Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter accused of illicitly transferring approximately 2.45 billion yen from baseball player Shohei Ohtani's bank account, appeared in court Friday, marking his first public appearance since the scandal broke.

Japan's Population Declines for 13th Consecutive Year

Japan's total population was 124,352,000 as of October 1, 2023, marking a decrease of 595,000 from the previous year, a decline equivalent to losing the entire population of Tottori Prefecture, according to estimates by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Governor Koike Denies Educational Fraud Claims

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike firmly denied allegations regarding her educational background during a regular press conference. She reaffirmed her graduation from Cairo University, supported by both her diploma and a certificate that she has made public.

Japan's Imperial Family Instagram Follows Only Dutch Royals

The Imperial Household Agency of Japan has recently launched an official Instagram account. What stands out is the single account it chooses to follow.

Philosopher's Path Blanketed with Sakura Petals

Along Philosopher's Path, Kyoto's renowned cherry blossom viewing spot, flower rafts have formed where fallen petals have blanketed the surface of the waterway.

FOLLOW US
         