Adastria Launches Pioneering Metaverse Fashion Sales Service

TOKYO, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - A groundbreaking platform has been launched in the metaverse, allowing companies and individual creators to open virtual stores.

In the world beyond the VR goggles, different scenes showcase coordinated virtual outfits.

Adastria, known for its casual fashion brands, launched "StyMore" on April 10th. This platform, a first in the industry,

Items sold include fashion for avatars, and some offerings are from different industries.

Virtual clerk: "On the right side here, we have collaboration items with Sanrio. You can enjoy coordinated outfits in both the real and metaverse spaces. (Q. Can actual purchases be made?) Yes, that's correct."

In some stores, the same designs are available in both digital and physical forms, allowing for matching outfits with one's avatar.

Virtual clerk: "Because it's worn by an avatar, many people feel more comfortable making real-life purchases as well."

The metaverse is being utilized in various fields including education, regional revitalization, and business. As the domestic market continues to grow, the fashion industry is recognizing its increasing importance.

Shimada Junji, Director of Dot Est Media at Adastria: "Meeting someone in the metaverse space, participating in events, we hope that digital fashion will become one of the choices. We decided to enter the metaverse space while creating customer touchpoints in the digital domain."

Fashion and the metaverse's synergy is creating new approaches to digital customer engagement, with the key held by the unique values of the younger generations.

Shimada Junji: "The so-called Generation Z and the following Alpha Generation are growing up as 'metaverse natives.' When they start spending their own money to enjoy fashion with their avatars, we can expect this to drive future growth."

Stymore website: www.adastria.co.jp

Source: FNN