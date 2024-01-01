Sci-Tech | Apr 14

Higher Depression Risk in Partners of Heart Disease Patients

KYOTO, Apr 14 (News On Japan) - A research group from Kyoto University has reported that family members of patients with cardiovascular diseases, such as strokes, are at a higher risk of developing depression.

According to the study, which involved about 280,000 married couples over a six-year period, when one spouse suffers from a cardiovascular condition, the other's risk of developing depression increases by 13%.

The number of depression cases in Japan exceeds one million and is on the rise. While it was previously known that individuals with depression are at a higher risk for cardiovascular diseases such as stroke and myocardial infarction, the impact on their close family members had not been thoroughly investigated.

The research suggests that providing mental health care that considers the entire family could become a crucial aspect of preventive medicine in the future.

Source: KTV NEWS

