The Stumbling Detective: A New Chapter in Japanese Mystery Cinema

Apr 16 (News On Japan) - The teaser for "The Stumbling Detective" has just been released, introducing viewers to the latest cinematic adaptation of a novel by Kosakai Fuboku.

Working alongside Edogawa Ranpo, Kosakai Fuboku helped establish the genre of detective novels in Japan. His works, which include tales of dead bodies, dark arts, developing films, and sleeping potions, have captivated readers for years. The newest film, "The Stumbling Detective," brings these elements to the screen, continuing his legacy. Mystery enthusiasts are encouraged to visit Kanie Town, a place steeped in mystery, to explore this intriguing exhibition.

Japan Mulls Raising National Pension Age to 65

As Japan faces an aging population, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare is considering extending the National Pension payment period from age 60 to 65. The proposal has sparked mixed reactions among the public.

Doctor Gets Suspended Sentence for Leaving Wire in Patient

The Osaka District Court handed down a guilty verdict on Monday, with a suspended sentence, to a doctor accused of leaving a catheter wire inside a patient, which subsequently penetrated the heart and led to the patient's death.

Tokyo's Latest Street Art Craze: "Shrimp Graffiti"

Across various locations across Tokyo, a mysterious graffiti depicting "ebi-chiri" (shrimp in chili sauce) is appearing on walls, raising eyebrows and the public's ire.

Bears Added to Designated Management Wildlife List

Following a record year of bear attacks on humans, the Ministry of the Environment has added bears to the list of "Designated Management Wildlife," which qualifies for national support in capturing these animals.

JFTC to Issue Order Against Google for Restricting Ads

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) is set to issue an administrative order to Google for possibly violating antitrust laws by allegedly restricting transactions for digital ads with "LINE Yahoo."

Japanese Department Stores Thrive on Inbound Tourism

Japanese department stores have reported a series of strong financial results for the fiscal year, buoyed by increased spending by foreign tourists due to the weakening yen.

OpenAI Sets Up Shop in Tokyo

OpenAI, the creator of the generative AI "ChatGPT," established its first Asian office in Tokyo on Monday, it's first strategic foothold in the region.

Japan Warns Against All Travel to Iran

The Japanese government has escalated its travel advisories for Iran, including the capital Tehran, amid concerns of potential crises, urging a cessation of all travel to the entire country.

