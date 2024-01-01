The Stumbling Detective: A New Chapter in Japanese Mystery Cinema

Apr 16 (News On Japan) - The teaser for "The Stumbling Detective" has just been released, introducing viewers to the latest cinematic adaptation of a novel by Kosakai Fuboku.

Working alongside Edogawa Ranpo, Kosakai Fuboku helped establish the genre of detective novels in Japan. His works, which include tales of dead bodies, dark arts, developing films, and sleeping potions, have captivated readers for years. The newest film, "The Stumbling Detective," brings these elements to the screen, continuing his legacy. Mystery enthusiasts are encouraged to visit Kanie Town, a place steeped in mystery, to explore this intriguing exhibition.

Source: 愛知県蟹江町役場