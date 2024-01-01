Sports | Apr 17

Japanese Team Reveals Olympic Sportswear

TOKYO, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - With only 100 days to go until the opening of the Paris Olympics, the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic teams showed off their official sportswear in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The jackets, designed with a vivid red to evoke the sunrise in Paris, will be worn during medal ceremonies and other official events.

Both the Olympic and Paralympic teams will wear the same design, produced by Asics. Considering the significant temperature fluctuations expected in Paris, the design focuses on reducing humidity inside the garment. It incorporates mesh material strategically for effective ventilation.

The environmental impact has been minimized by using recycled materials, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Source: Kyodo

MORE Sports NEWS

Fujitsu Triumphs in W League Basketball

In the Women's Basketball W League playoffs final on the 15th, Fujitsu triumphed over Denso with a score of 89 to 79, securing their second victory and clinching their second championship title, the first in 16 years.

NYT: Ohtani refused ex-interpreter's request to go along with his story

The New York Times says Los Angeles Dodgers player Ohtani Shohei refused his former interpreter's request to go along with a story that the Major League Baseball star paid his interpreter's gambling debts to a bookmaker. (NHK)

Gymnastics: 19-Year-Old Wins Women's All-Japan Championship

At the All-Japan Gymnastics Championships, which also serve as a selection event for the Paris Olympics, 19-year-old ace gymnast Miyata Shoko clinched her first victory in the women's finals.

POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Team Reveals Olympic Sportswear

With only 100 days to go until the opening of the Paris Olympics, the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic teams showed off their official sportswear in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Snake Found on Tokaido Shinkansen

A snake was discovered aboard a Tokaido Shinkansen train at Tokyo Station on Tuesday afternoon, delaying departure by 17-minutes.

Victim Identified in Gruesome Tochigi Discovery

One of the two charred bodies found on a riverbank in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, has been identified as a 55-year-old man.

Bears Added to Designated Management Wildlife List

Following a record year of bear attacks on humans, the Ministry of the Environment has added bears to the list of "Designated Management Wildlife," which qualifies for national support in capturing these animals.

JFTC to Issue Order Against Google for Restricting Ads

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) is set to issue an administrative order to Google for possibly violating antitrust laws by allegedly restricting transactions for digital ads with "LINE Yahoo."

FOLLOW US
         