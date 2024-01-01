Japanese Team Reveals Olympic Sportswear

TOKYO, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - With only 100 days to go until the opening of the Paris Olympics, the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic teams showed off their official sportswear in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The jackets, designed with a vivid red to evoke the sunrise in Paris, will be worn during medal ceremonies and other official events.

Both the Olympic and Paralympic teams will wear the same design, produced by Asics. Considering the significant temperature fluctuations expected in Paris, the design focuses on reducing humidity inside the garment. It incorporates mesh material strategically for effective ventilation.

The environmental impact has been minimized by using recycled materials, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Source: Kyodo