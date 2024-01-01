"Tap to Pay" Ring Coming Soon

TOKYO, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - NTT Docomo is set to revolutionize mobile payments with the introduction of a stylish, simple-design ring that allows users to make payments just by waving it over a terminal.

Embedded with an IC chip, this ring-shaped payment device is compatible with Visa's contactless payment technology. Docomo announced that the smart ring will be available for purchase at select Docomo shops starting early next month.

Customers can opt for a subscription plan costing 550 yen per month, including taxes, or purchase the device outright starting from 19,800 yen, tax included.

The ring can be used at supermarkets and convenience stores, and requires no charging. Additionally, there are plans to make the device usable on public transport in the future.

Source: ANN