Business | Apr 20

"Tap to Pay" Ring Coming Soon

TOKYO, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - NTT Docomo is set to revolutionize mobile payments with the introduction of a stylish, simple-design ring that allows users to make payments just by waving it over a terminal.

Embedded with an IC chip, this ring-shaped payment device is compatible with Visa's contactless payment technology. Docomo announced that the smart ring will be available for purchase at select Docomo shops starting early next month.

Customers can opt for a subscription plan costing 550 yen per month, including taxes, or purchase the device outright starting from 19,800 yen, tax included.

The ring can be used at supermarkets and convenience stores, and requires no charging. Additionally, there are plans to make the device usable on public transport in the future.

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS

Japan consumer inflation rises 2.6% in Mar., slows from Feb.

Japan's consumer inflation rate rose in March, but the pace of the gain slowed from the previous month. The Consumer Price Index, which excludes fresh food, came in at 2.6 percent from a year earlier. (NHK)

Ueda Signals Potential Monetary Policy Shift in Response to Yen's Weakness

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Thursday suggested a possible need to raise interest rates again if the yen's depreciation continues and leads to notable price increases. (Kyodo)

Doctors Sue Google Over Malicious Reviews

A group of 63 medical professionals has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant has failed to address malicious reviews on Google Maps.

POPULAR NEWS

Ohtani Chooses Hawaii for His Dream Winter Home

Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, famed for his dual role as a pitcher and hitter, has embarked on a personal project that marries his love for nature with luxury: building a winter home in Hawaii.

Historic Low Yen Poses Challenges for Japan's Foreign Workforce

Japan's foreign workforce has grown to about 2 million people, an increase of approximately 220,000 from the previous year. However, the weak yen means living conditions have become less favorable, sparking fear among Japanese business leaders that Japan may become an unattractive destination for foreign workers.

Mystery Deepens with Charred Bodies Identified in Tochigi

In a developing story from Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, two charred bodies discovered on a riverbed have been identified, with one likely being Takarajima Ryutaro, aged 55, and the other potentially his wife. The identification comes after intensive investigations following their mysterious disappearance.

Japanese Schools' Underwear Rule Sparks Fear

As the new school year begins in Japan, some parents and children are confused by school rules specifying the color of underwear. Experts point out that checking underwear could potentially constitute a sexual offense.

Doctors Sue Google Over Malicious Reviews

A group of 63 medical professionals has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant has failed to address malicious reviews on Google Maps.

FOLLOW US
         