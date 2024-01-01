Entertainment | Apr 21

Cosplayers Gather in Beijing for 'SPYxFAMILY' Movie Event

BEIJING, Apr 21 (News On Japan) - A special event in Beijing coincided with the release of the 'SPYxFAMILY' movie, drawing cosplayers dressed as characters from the popular Japanese anime.

The event was held in a local shopping mall, bustling with young fans showcasing their costumes.

China's media reports that 'SPYxFAMILY' rapidly reached 100 million views on a local streaming service, highlighting the enduring popularity of Japanese anime in China. This comes as Japanese animated films, like "The Boy and the Heron" directed by Hayao Miyazaki, continue to achieve significant box office success in the country.

Source: ANN

