Business | Apr 20

TSUTAYA BOOKSTORE Opens in Beijing to Huge Crowds

BEIJING, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - TSUTAYA BOOKSTORE, a combination bookstore and cafe, has opened its first location in Beijing, drawing keen interest from young locals.

Before the doors even opened, eager crowds were already forming lines outside. The new store, which launched on Saturday in central Beijing, had its 3,000 reservation slots for the first day filled immediately upon release.

Li and his friend Zhang, both 30, were particularly impressed by the cafe located on the ground floor. Li commented on the quality, "This is delicious," while Zhang appreciated the atmosphere, "It's great to sit, enjoy coffee and cake, and browse books in such a beautiful setting."

In China, a shift in consumer behavior is evident as young people now value quality products and experiences over mere bulk buying. TSUTAYA BOOKSTORE's strategy of creating 'cozy spaces' has resonated well with Beijingers, capturing their hearts and encouraging repeat visits. The store's design, aimed at encouraging social media sharing, has also contributed to its success.

Source: TBS

TSUTAYA BOOKSTORE Opens in Beijing to Huge Crowds

