Apr 22 (News On Japan) - "Hot Spring Shark" plunges audiences into the tranquil waters of a popular Japanese hot spring town that quickly turn perilous when an ancient predator emerges.

Set in the picturesque yet unsuspecting town of Atsumi, S Prefecture, this thriller unravels a series of chilling events that disrupt the peace of a burgeoning tourist paradise.

The story begins as the ambitious Mayor Mangankan spearheads the development of a vast and multifaceted tourist complex designed to attract visitors from across the globe. However, the town's serene surface is shattered by a series of mysterious disappearances among the hot spring guests. The initial bewilderment turns into horror when the missing persons are discovered offshore, their bodies bearing the unmistakable marks of shark attacks.

Determined to solve this mystery and protect the town, Police Chief Tabu teams up with Dr. Kosei, a marine biologist with expertise in ancient marine life. Their investigation leads to a startling discovery: a prehistoric shark, thought to have been extinct for millions of years, has been revived and is using the town's interconnected hot springs as its hunting grounds.

As fear grips the town, the duo must navigate local politics, tourism interests, and the townspeople's safety to track and confront this underwater menace. The film blends action, suspense, and horror as it follows their desperate efforts to prevent further attacks and ensure the town's survival.

"Hot Spring Shark" offers a thrilling cinematic experience that combines the allure of Japan's hot spring culture with the timeless terror of shark-infested waters. With a scheduled release date of July 5, 2024, the film promises to deliver heart-pounding scenes, edge-of-your-seat suspense, and a fresh take on the shark attack genre, all set against the beautiful backdrop of Japan's natural hot springs.

