Japan Advances Towards Mass Production of Hydrogen Fuel Trains

TOKYO, Apr 25 (News On Japan) - The inaugural meeting of a national expert panel focused on mass-producing hydrogen fuel cell trains, viewed as viable alternatives to diesel engines in rural areas, was held recently, as part of the initiative to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

During the meeting, discussions centered on the safety measures for handling high-pressure hydrogen gas, among other technical topics. Katsumi Kishitani, Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), emphasized the importance of this transition. "Replacing diesel cars currently operating on non-electrified sections with hydrogen fuel cell rail vehicles as soon as possible is a critical issue for the MLIT," he stated.

On April 24, the MLIT convened this panel of experts to develop standards for the safe implementation and mass production of hydrogen fuel trains. The meeting featured presentations on current research and operational examples from Europe, the United States, and within Japan, setting the stage for future in-depth discussions on standards for emergency responses and the placement of high-pressure hydrogen gas facilities.

Domestically, East Japan Railway Company's "HYBARI" project is progressing with plans for implementation by the 2030 fiscal year, involving ongoing experiments and development efforts.

Source: ANN

