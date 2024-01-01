Japan Conducts First National Survey on Religious Abuse

TOKYO, Apr 26 (News On Japan) - For the first time, Japan has conducted a national survey on child abuse related to religious beliefs, uncovering 47 cases reported to child consultation centers over the past 18 months. The findings highlight significant concerns within households where extreme religious convictions interfere with children's welfare.

The survey, which spanned child consultation centers, schools, and individuals who reported experiencing religious abuse, revealed that nearly 40% of the cases required temporary protective custody for the children involved. The abuses reported included threatening or coercive behavior to enforce participation in religious activities, and in some instances, preventing necessary medical treatments like blood transfusions due to religious beliefs.

In one distressing account, a child died after their parents, adhering to their faith's teachings, refused a life-saving blood transfusion. This case, among others, has sparked a broader discussion on the intersection of religious freedom and child welfare.

Government and Public Response

Following the survey, the government has reaffirmed guidelines issued two years ago, which classify the denial of critical medical treatment and forced religious participation as forms of abuse. However, the survey also found that awareness and understanding of these guidelines are low, even among medical and educational professionals.

A spokesperson from the newly established Children and Families Agency emphasized the need for the same assertive interventions used in other forms of abuse, stating that hesitation can no longer be justified when children's lives and well-being are at stake.

This survey marks a critical step towards addressing the delicate balance between respecting religious freedom and protecting children from harm. It opens up a conversation on the necessity of educating and equipping public institutions to better recognize and respond to cases of religious abuse.

Source: ANN