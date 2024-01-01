Education | Apr 26

Japan Conducts First National Survey on Religious Abuse

TOKYO, Apr 26 (News On Japan) - For the first time, Japan has conducted a national survey on child abuse related to religious beliefs, uncovering 47 cases reported to child consultation centers over the past 18 months. The findings highlight significant concerns within households where extreme religious convictions interfere with children's welfare.

The survey, which spanned child consultation centers, schools, and individuals who reported experiencing religious abuse, revealed that nearly 40% of the cases required temporary protective custody for the children involved. The abuses reported included threatening or coercive behavior to enforce participation in religious activities, and in some instances, preventing necessary medical treatments like blood transfusions due to religious beliefs.

In one distressing account, a child died after their parents, adhering to their faith's teachings, refused a life-saving blood transfusion. This case, among others, has sparked a broader discussion on the intersection of religious freedom and child welfare.

Government and Public Response

Following the survey, the government has reaffirmed guidelines issued two years ago, which classify the denial of critical medical treatment and forced religious participation as forms of abuse. However, the survey also found that awareness and understanding of these guidelines are low, even among medical and educational professionals.

A spokesperson from the newly established Children and Families Agency emphasized the need for the same assertive interventions used in other forms of abuse, stating that hesitation can no longer be justified when children's lives and well-being are at stake.

This survey marks a critical step towards addressing the delicate balance between respecting religious freedom and protecting children from harm. It opens up a conversation on the necessity of educating and equipping public institutions to better recognize and respond to cases of religious abuse.

Source: ANN

MORE Education NEWS

News Reporter Game Teaches Student's Media Literacy

Nippon Television has developed a new educational game aimed at elementary school children that combines the fun of learning about "information literacy" with a simulated experience of being a news reporter.

Young Faces, New Trends: The Rise of Makeup Among Japan's Students

Youngsters in Japan are enthusiastically embracing the world of cosmetics, with a recent survey reporting some 60% of elementary students own some form of makeup.

Tokyo's Youth Increasingly Connected: Survey Highlights Risks

A recent survey conducted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government revealed a high rate of smartphone ownership among school-aged children, with 43% of upper elementary students and approximately 85% of junior high school students reported to have their own devices.

POPULAR NEWS

Brave Seven-Year-Old Rescues Kidnapped Four-Year-Old Sister

In a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking, a seven-year-old girl in Kitakyushu successfully rescued her four-year-old sister who had been kidnapped. The incident, which unfolded on April 13th, began when the siblings were approached by a stranger while playing on the street.

Unpacking Japan's Lavish School Lunch

Japan's Cabinet Office's Government Public Relations Office recently stirred controversy with a social media post showcasing an overly lavish depiction of school lunches, leading to a public outcry over the authenticity of the meals presented.

Gotanda JP Building Opens Doors with Hoshino Resort on High Floors

Tokyo's Shinagawa district welcomes a new landmark with the grand opening of the Gotanda JP Building on Friday, April 26, featuring a dog-friendly hotel by Hoshino Resort, co-working spaces, and a vibrant culinary scene.

BBC Accused of Distorting Smile-Up President's Comments

Japanese company Smile-Up, the former talent agency known as Johnny & Associates, says it has sent a letter of protest to Britain's public broadcaster BBC over its program on sexual abuse by its late founder. (NHK)

Japan's Population Crisis: 744 Municipalities Could Disappear by 2050

A private organization has revealed that approximately 40% of the national municipalities, totaling 744, could potentially disappear by 2050 due to declining populations.

FOLLOW US
         