Bracing for 'Crow Blackouts'

TOKYO, Apr 26 (News On Japan) - As crows enter their breeding season, their nest-building activities are causing concern among utility providers due to the increased risk of power outages.

Using cranes, workers have been actively removing large crow nests, some up to 60 centimeters in diameter, from utility poles. These nests often contain not just twigs but also metal objects like wires and hangers, which pose a significant risk of short-circuiting electrical systems.

Katsuhiko Majo of Tohoku Electric Power Network highlighted the dangers posed by these nests. "When nests containing metal make contact with charged parts of the infrastructure, they can cause short circuits and lead to power outages through electrical leakage," he explained.

The problem is expected to worsen as the crow breeding season peaks up to July, increasing the occurrences of "crow blackouts." Utilities are urging the public and local authorities to remain vigilant and are taking preventive measures to mitigate the impact on the power supply.

