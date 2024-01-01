Is Daughter's Partner Mastermind Behind Murder of Parents?

TOKYO, May 07 (News On Japan) - Tokyo police arrested a 32-year-old man on Monday in connection the death of his common-law wife's parents, whose charred bodies were found last month by a riverside in eastern Japan.

The police believe Seiha Sekine may have been the mastermind of the incident that led to restaurant operator Ryutaro Takarajima, 55, and his wife Sachiko, 56, being found murdered in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, on April 16, the sources said.

Four other people had already been arrested in connection with the murders, but none of them knew the couple before the incident, according to the sources.

Source: 日テレNEWS