Four Arrested in Nasu Double Murder Potentially Met at Shibuya Club

TOKYO, May 06 (News On Japan) - Four individuals arrested in the case where a couple's burnt bodies were found in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, were revealed to have frequented the same club in Shibuya, Tokyo.

Suspects including Mitsuru Sasaki (28) were arrested last month for setting fire to the bodies of Ryutaro Takashima (55) and his wife, Sachiko (56).

Ayakei Hirayama (25) is suspected of being an intermediary, while Kang Guangxi (20) and Yota Wakayama (20) are believed to be the perpetrators.

Subsequent interviews with those involved revealed that Sasaki had been frequenting the same club in Shibuya, attended by the arrested Hirayama and others, around early March.

It's possible the four individuals met at this club.

Sasaki reportedly moved to Tokyo from Fukuoka in late February to work as a tout in Ueno.

Source: ANN