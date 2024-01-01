World's First: AI Detects Gambling Addiction by Brain Blood Flow Patterns

May 06 (News On Japan) - A groundbreaking system, developed to analyze brain images using AI, can now determine whether an individual has a gambling addiction. Researchers, led by Professor Hidehiko Takahashi of Tokyo Medical and Dental University, hope this innovation will lead to early detection and treatment.

Professor Hidehiko Takahashi, Head of Psychiatry at Tokyo Medical and Dental University, along with his team, analyzed brain images of 161 individuals, including those with gambling addiction and healthy individuals, using AI. They discovered distinct patterns in the brains of people addicted to gambling.

"In functional MRI, images are captured rapidly, resembling a flipbook, and we observe subtle changes in brain blood flow over time," explained Professor Takahashi.

Given the tendency of people with gambling addiction to lack awareness of their condition and to become increasingly entrenched in their behavior, the aim of developing this system is to provide an objective diagnosis.

Professor Takahashi suggests that quantifying brain patterns in healthy individuals and those with addiction could make it easier for individuals to understand their condition and increase motivation for treatment.

Source: ANN